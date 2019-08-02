Clane General Hospital is recruiting for a key position

ESTATE & FACILITIES MANAGER REQUIRED at Clane General Hospital.



Full-time/permanent position

We are seeking to recruit an Estate and Facilities Manager to join our team.

The successful candidate will ensure all areas of maintenance comply with health and safety awareness, deliver on quality

monitoring, measuring and management and maintain equipment within all areas of the hospital.

They will provide regular written progress reports to the Chief Executive Officer and also oversee regular inspections/audits of all areas to ensure a high standard of environmental hygiene and quality of service is maintained.

REQUIREMENTS

JCl/CHKS accreditation experience essential.

Good basic technical knowledge.

Possess a clean driver's licence.

Computer literate.

Good organisational skills and ability to supervise and motivate staff

Must possess a positive attitude and the ability to identify alternative solutions to problems.

Please forward CV and Letter of Application to Chief Executive, Clane General Hospital, Clane Co Kildare.

Or email Application to: becky@clanehospital.com

Full Job Description available on request.

Closing Date for Applications is August 7, 2019.