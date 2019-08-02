Man arrested after CAB raid in Maynooth

Over €50,000 in cash and a 2018 Range Rover SUV was seized by the Criminal Assets Burean (CAB) and gardai in a search operation at a house in Maynooth this afternoon, Friday, August 2. The search was carried out at around 1.10pm.

As a result of the seizure, a 27 year old male was arrested by CAB Officers and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Lucan Garda Station.

The cash seized by CAB in Maynooth