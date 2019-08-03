Garda appeal for whereabouts of teenager (17) missing for over a week
Gardaí in Navan are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jacinta Hand, 17 years, who has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Friday 26th July.
Jacinta is described as being approximately 5'5 inches in height and of a slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 0469079930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
