Garda appeal for whereabouts of teenager (17) missing for over a week

Gardaí in Navan are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jacinta Hand, 17 years, who has been missing from the Dublin 1 area since Friday 26th July.

Jacinta is described as being approximately 5'5 inches in height and of a slim build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 0469079930 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.