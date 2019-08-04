Family concerned for woman (62) missing from her home since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 62 year old Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist, who was last seen at her home at Lower Albert Rd, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm yesterday [Saturday].

Kathryn is described as being 5'6" with brown eyes.

It is not known was she was wearing when last seen.

Kathryn’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.