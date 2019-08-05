Naas student, Megan uses entrepreneurial instincts to fundraise for Jack & Jill 

Megan Healy from Naas cleverly used her creativity and implemented a lovely fundraising idea for the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation. Megan got the entrepreneurial business bug in Transition Year at St Mary's College, Naas and chose the Kildare based charity, having listened to a talk on Jack & Jill who’d supported a family friend with their baby.

Megan immediately had a connection and a desire to help and set about coming up with a fundraiser. She also had a connection with Jack & Jill founder Jonathan Irwin, as Megan’s late granny went through chemotherapy during the same time as Jonathan.

Georgia Green modelling the 'communion apron', (which would be ideal for also for special occasions such as flower girls, young bridesmaids etc).

Megan’s mum has a shop, Cathy's Communion Dresses in Johnstown, which gave her the platform to create and sell her idea. While helping out in the shop Megan heard a lot of customers asking how to keep their daughter’s communion dress clean on the big day!? Some people had suggested carrying around a white pillow case to do the job, but Megan had a better idea.

She set about designing an apron for their special day and sourced a good quality cotton apron and got designing which was great fun and came naturally to this creative teenager. Both of her little sisters Ellen and Eabha got involved by helping her package them up. This simple product was what the customer wanted and Megan raised €800 for the Foundation thereafter!

Megan says, “I was over the moon to hear this would provide over 50 hours of home-care to a Jack & Jill baby and their family. I would love to continue next season by selling the aprons once again in aid of Jack & Jill.”

Well done Megan, great innovation put to good use.



The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation must raise €3.5m every year to fund its unique home nursing care and respite service which is provided to sick children, from birth to 5 years of age, around the country. Typically, these are sick children who suffer from severe neurodevelopmental delay who may not be able to walk or talk, are tube fed, oxygen dependent and in need of around the clock care. The Jack & Jill service operates 365 days a year, has no waiting list and mobilizes an army of 700 nurses and carers around the country and has done so for 22 years. More information on www.jackandjill.ie There are currently 9 Jack & Jill families in Kildare.