Charitable children - well done to these little heroes!

Parents will already be listening to the cries of "I'm bored!", "There's nothing to do", "Can we go somewhere" as the novelty of free time and out of routine schedules leave our youngsters bored.

Well, get them into a de-clutter mode and use the unwanted goods to raise money for any of the charity shops and animal support services across the county.

These youngsters here gathered up their unwanted toys and bits and pieces from home and in their estate. They held a sale of work and collected the sum of €50 which they presented to St Vincent de Paul Society, Naas.

Bualadh bos, children, Rebekah, Amy, Samuel, Caleb and Connor!