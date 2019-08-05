Irish Water begin carrying out works at Oberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant

Irish Water is to carry out essential cleaning and maintenance works at the Osberstown Wastewater Treatment Plant in the coming weeks with work commencing from today Monday, 5 August.

The works will take approximately two to three weeks to be completed.

In a statement, Irish Water said: "During this time there may be a possibility of intermittent odours from the plant. Irish Water will take all possible steps to minimise the risk of odours, and complete the works as quickly as possible."

Irish Water would also like to apologise for any 'odours that arise while the work is being carried out.'