Meet Mia-Kildare's contender for the 'Nose of Tralee' title!

A happy local hound is in the running to be crowned the 2019 Nose of Tralee-and she needs your vote tomorrow!

'Mia' the cavachon is 4-years-old and lives with her family in Co Kildare.

She is sweet, lively and very loyal. Mia also does agility and knows many tricks – she can even skateboard!

She will always try her best for you. She has a huge wardrobe consisting of many bandannas, bows, leads and collars! She has her own Instagram and TikTok pages where she is loved by many.

Mia is also known to have a nose for exploration and her favourite place to be in is the woods

Her proud owner Ciara Andrews told KildareNow:"Mia is the Kildare finalist as I’m sure we would all like Kildare to take home the win! Mia is a very special dog and is a huge part of our life! She is very clever and knows many tricks! She can even skateboard. She has her own Instagram page @miaprincessofagility where she has over seven thousand followers. We are delighted she’s representing Kildare this year. "

Mia has made it to the final round of the annual Pet Sitters Ireland competition, which is open to all 32 counties in Ireland. She needs the public's support in an online vote to win the competition outright.

Now in its sixth year, the Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition is this year being sponsored by Tesco Ireland.

More than 1,000 dogs entered the competition and 32 Noses have been selected to represent their county and a public vote will now decide between 29 dogs and 3 cats who will take the title of 2019 Nose of Tralee.

The public vote will open from 2pm on the 6th August and the winner will be announced live on Facebook and Instagram on the 27th August – the same night as the finals of the Rose of Tralee.

The winner will receive prizes from Sponsors Pet Sitters Ireland, Tesco Ireland, David MaCauley Photography and Pet Connection.

Selections are made via a series of judging and public votes.

Make sure to support Mia tomorrow when the voting opens by casting your vote here

For more information about 'The Nose of Tralee' visit www.petsittersireland.com