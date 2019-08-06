Naas native Yvonne Connolly and daughter Ali competing in Dublin Horse Show

Former model turned TV chef Yvonne will be competing with her daughter Ali (13) at the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show this weekend.

The busy mum-of-three hadn't been on a horse since she was 17 but all that changed last year after getting back on a pony that needed to be exercised.

Daughter of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, Ali will be competing in the 153 pony showing class on Sunday morning while her mum competes in the Sportsman's middleweight showing class on Saturday.

Naas native Yvonne will be riding five-year-old Henry while Ali will be on grey pony Chris.

Yvonne recently won her first race at the Curragh for trainer Jessica Harrington as part of the Corinthian Challenge in aid of The Injured Jockeys Fund.

She is due to race again at Cork Racecourse on September 1.

After the race Yvonne commented “I really enjoyed it I’m in shock but over the moon, I just did exactly what Jessica (Harrington) told me to I relaxed as much as I could and remembered to breath and deep down I knew from the half way mark that I was going to win!”

The Corinthian Challenge Series comprises of three races at The Curragh, Cork and Leopardstown Racecourses over a four-month period from July to October.

In addition to getting race fit and staying sound each rider has been tasked with the further challenge as each aim to raise €10,000 for benefitting charity Irish Injured Jockeys.

Fundraising is ongoing and racing fans can support their favourite Corinthians at www.corinthianchallenge.com.

Retired jockey and board member of Irish Injured Jockeys, David Casey said "The Corinthian Challenge is our big annual fundraising event and we are so grateful to all of those who take part, it is a major commitment and the funds they raise are vital to our charity and all that we do here Irish Injured Jockeys.

"I am delighted for Yvonne today she rode a brilliant race and was undoubtedly a very worthy winner. Yvonne winning the opening race of the series will certainly help us to achieve greater publicity and reach a wider audience with our message."