Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 6

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) DEEGAN (née Farrell)

Rosetown, Athgarvan, Kildare

DEEGAN Elizabeth (Lil) (née Farrell) Ashley Lodge Nursing Home and formerly Rosetown, Athgarvan, Co. Kildare). Lil, wife of the late Edward (Teddy) and mother of the late Terry; sadly missed by her loving grandsons Gavin and Gary, greatgrandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Lil Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donations box in the church.



The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Baldwin

St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Kildare

Baldwin, Robert (Bob), St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Co. Kildare, August 5th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, beloved husband of the late Nancy, deeply regretted by his wonderfull wife Anne, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Collins

Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin

Collins, David, Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Lucan & Walkinstown, Dublin, August 2nd 2019, suddenly at his home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Karen, daughter Heather, beloved dog Zoe, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5-8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan.

The death has occurred of Mary Murray (née Byrne)

Abbey Park Court, Clane, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Murray (nee Byrne), Mary, Abbey Park Court, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of Ballyfermot, Dublin, August 4th 2019, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Breda & Catherine, sons Christopher, Thomas & Alan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Eileen, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Burke (née Devine)

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare

Burke (nee Devine), Kathleen (Kitty), Barrogstown, Maynooth & late of Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 3rd 2019, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, beloved wife of the recently deceased Pat, deeply regretted her loving sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe & Paddy, sister Maggie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Moriarty

Bryanstown, Kilcock, Kildare / Castlegregory, Kerry

Moriarty, James (Jimmy), Bryanstown, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Maharees, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, August 4th 2019, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, daughters Brenda, Niamh & Nessa, sons in law Richard & Aidan, grandchildren Jess, Adam, Pippa & Henry, brother Johnny, sister Dora, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private on Wednesday morning, please.