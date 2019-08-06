Kerry stalwart Jack O’Connor is front-runner to get Kildare job - report

Former All Ireland winning manager Jack O'Connor is poised make a dramatic return to senior inter-county management and become the next Kildare football manager.

O'Connor, the three-time All-Ireland-winning manager with Kerry, is understood to be the preferred choice to replace Cian O'Neill who last month stepped down after four years, according to the Irish Independent.

Last week the bookie's favourite was former Kildare All-Star Glen Ryan at 6/4 while O'Connor was at 9/4 and All Ireland-winning Under 20s manager Davy Burke was 3/1.

Dromid Pearses clubman O'Connor was linked with a return to the Kerry senior job last autumn before Peter Keane was appointed.

He has spent the last three years managing the Kerry U-20s.