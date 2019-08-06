120km speed limit won't return to M7 until at least start of October

Kildare Co Council has given notice that it wants to continue the 80km per hour speed limit on the M7 until the last day in September.

The local authority issued a Temporary Road Works Speed Limit Order informing the public of the 80km per hour limit as well as a 100 km per hour limit until September 30.

The 80km per hour limit applies to sections of the N7, M7 and M9 passing through areas of: Hillsborough, Great Connell, Clownings, Lewistown, Ladytown, Newhall, Jigginstown, Halverstown, Osberstown, Monread North, Maudlins, Kerdiffstown, Palmerstown Demesne, Palmerstown and Greenhills.

Kildare County Council has power over speed limits under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Act 2004.

The 100 kilometres per hour applies to sections of M9/M7 in the townlands of Hillsborough, Great Connell, Clownings, Lewistown, Ladytown, Newhall, Jigginstown.

An Garda Síochána and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have indicated that they have no objections to the speed limits.

The Speed Limits will apply to Monday, 30 September 2019.