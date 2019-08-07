Classic Car and Motorcycle Run in Baltinglass on Sunday

The annual Baltinglass Classic Car & Motorcycle Run takes place on Sunday.

The public is invited to come along and look at the classic cars and bikes which will be on display in the town up to 2pm.

The vehicles and their drivers will then then go on a run through the local countryside.

The event will raise funds for two very important local causes, Baltinglass Daycare Centre and Solas special class for Autism in Dunlavin.