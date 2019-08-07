More than 50 homes being planned for Kilcullen area

A total of 54 new homes are being planned for Kilcullen.

A planning application has been lodged for the proposed development at Kilcullenbridge on the Naas Road.

The homes comprise 27 three-bedroom houses and 9 four-bedroom dormer dwellings - as well as other property units.

Two new vehicular and pedestrian access points and new pedestrian entrance onto the R448 Naas Road are planned.

Car parking, footpaths and landscaping works are also in the designs.

The application was submitted by developers Knoxpark Developments Limited which was set up in 2016 and is based in Co Roscommon.