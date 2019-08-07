Green light for major expansion to Naas General Hospital

Planning permission has been granted for a major two-storey extension of Naas General Hospital.

The application was originally submitted by the HSE five years ago and approved on that occasion by Kildare Co Council.

The Council's planners have now agreed to extend the duration of that planning permission.

Under the plans, the total floor area of the overall new development will be 2,703 square metres.

The extension will compromise of a new Endoscopy / Day Services Department on Level 3.

Also planned are Physical Medicine and Oncology Departments on Level 2.

A Services/Plant area will be built on Level 1.

The development will also consist of 231m2 alterations to the existing building to expand the Oncology Department.

Special provisions have been in the plans for parts of the Hospital which are protected structures.