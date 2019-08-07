Decision due this week on private car park in Monasterevin

Kildare Co Council is due to make a decision on Thursday on a proposed car park for 20 cars in Monasterevin.

The Board of Management of St. Paul's Secondary School in Hopkin's Lane had applied for planning permission for the project.



Also included in the plans is boundary fence, lighting and access for vehicles.



The proposed development will be located on the corner of Hopkin's Lane and Whelan's Row in the town.





The application was lodged with the Council in June.