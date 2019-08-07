Gardai in Maynooth make renewed appeal for information following carjacking

Gardai in Maynooth have renewed their appeal for information following a carjacking incident on Wednesday, 24 July.

A motorist was driving a grey Ford Transit van on the Straffan Road at 6.45am on Wednesday, 24 July.

He stopped at traffic lights and he was approached by a male who began banging on the passenger window of the vehicle.

The male got into the vehicle and threatened the motorist. The motorist drove for a short time and then fled the vehicle, which was then driven off by the suspect.

The vehicle with a registration of 172 KE 1814 has not been located.

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact Maynooth Garda Station on 01 629 2380.