Gardai in Maynooth make renewed appeal for information following carjacking
Grey Ford transit van has not yet been found
File Photo
Gardai in Maynooth have renewed their appeal for information following a carjacking incident on Wednesday, 24 July.
A motorist was driving a grey Ford Transit van on the Straffan Road at 6.45am on Wednesday, 24 July.
He stopped at traffic lights and he was approached by a male who began banging on the passenger window of the vehicle.
The male got into the vehicle and threatened the motorist. The motorist drove for a short time and then fled the vehicle, which was then driven off by the suspect.
The vehicle with a registration of 172 KE 1814 has not been located.
Anyone with information or with dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact Maynooth Garda Station on 01 629 2380.
