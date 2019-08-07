Shock after scarecrows made by children were taken during Durrow festival

Scarecrows made by local children for the Durrow Scarecrow Festival were taken during the event by youths, according to Laois Offaly Division Gardaí.

In a Facebook post, Gardaí said youths were involved in the incident.

"Unfortunately a small number of youths decided to take three scarecrows that two young kids had spent time preparing for the festival.

"With cooperation between the local community and the local Garda these youths where identified.

"The matter is now closed to the satisfaction of the victims in this case," added the Laois Offaly Division.