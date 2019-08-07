Car stolen from driveway of home in Carbury

Gardaí are appealing for information after a car was stolen from a driveway in Carbury during the early hours of Thursday last.

It is understood that the owner of a home in the Carbury area discovered that their grey-coloured Toyota car was missing from the driveway at around 9am on the morning of Thursday, August 1.

The Toyota Rav 4 car, which has a registration of 141 KE 3584, has yet to be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Carbury.