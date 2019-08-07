RAIN WARNING: Kildare hit with Weather Alert for downpours

Kildare has been included in a Status Yellow rainfall as Met Éireann has issued a warning for Munster and Leinster.

Kildare County Council said its Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to monitor the situation and have advised our Roads, Fire and Water Services Crews to be on standby to deal with flooding incidents if they occur.

The national forecaster says heavy rain will spread from the south Thursday evening and night.

Advance rainfall radar maps show intensive rain blanketing Kildare for several hours.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period.

Spot flooding is extremely likely due to the volumes involved.

The warning is valid from Thursday, August 8 at 7pm to Friday, August 9 at 7am.