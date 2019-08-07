Kildare County Council confirms that trees and shrubs will be planted along M7 work zone

Kildare County Council has announced that more than 97,000 trees and 10,000 shrubs will be planted along the M7 widening works in the coming weeks.

As part of the landscaping phase of the project 14,000 metres of new hedgerow will be planted along with 167 thousand square metres of woodland.

A spokesperson for Kildare County Council said: “The trees chosen for the hedgerows and wooded areas are all native Irish species and include: oak, hawthorn, alder, birch, hazel and willow to name but a few. Unfortunately ash species will not be planted as part of the landscaping works due to restrictions imposed regarding ash die back disease."

Kildare County Council added that the 'time frame for intended planting is to be ascertained.'