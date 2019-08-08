Over one inch of rain forecast in a few hours as downpours hit Kildare tonight and tomorrow morning

This weather map shows Kildare and the rest of Ireland will look at midnight tonight.

A blanket of heavy downpours will cover most of the country.

The red and other darker patches signify between 10-20mm of rain per hour.

The worst of the rainfall will hit between 11pm and 4am.

Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Weather Alert for Leinster for Heavy Rain from 7pm until 7am tomorrow.

Forecasters are predicting levels of 25 to 40mm will occur over a relatively short time period and that spot flooding is likely.

Looking ahead, there is an unsettled period in the days ahead.

Saturday will also see more heavy rain showers but Tuesday could see up to 30 mm rain and winds will gust to 80 km/hr.

Image: Carlow Weather