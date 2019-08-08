17 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 17 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, which is an increase from 14 yesterday according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

There are 13 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today.

Meanwhile, 463 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 325 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 138 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 67, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital at 38, Cork University Hospital at 34, and University Hospital Waterford at 32.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.