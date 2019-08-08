Kildare Motorist caught speeding at 94km/hr in 50km/hr zone on local road
Speed check
The Naas Roads Policing Unit recently operated an anti-speeding checkpoint on the L-2032 in Athgarvan, with one motorist caught speeding at 94km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.
Taking to social media, the Naas Roads Policing Unit said that 'a number of motorists were detected for speeding' during the checkpoint.
"One motorist was detected driving at a speed of 94km in a 50km Zone. Court proceedings to follow. FCPNs and penalty points issued.
"Please slow down and obey the speed limits," said the Naas Roads Policing Unit.
