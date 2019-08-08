Handbag stolen from car parked outside cemetery in Castledermot
Visitors to graveyards urged not to leave valuables in cars
Gardai are warning visitors to graveyards to ensure that they do not leave valuables in their vehicles, after a handbag was stolen from the boot of a car outside a cemetery in Castledermot last Friday.
It is understood that on Friday 2 August at around 10.24am a male with dark hair and an average build damaged a car door to gain entry to the vehicle which was parked outside Coltstown Cemetery. A handbag was stolen from the boot of the car.
The culprit is understood to have fled and a black Ford Fiesta vehicle was spotted acting suspiciously in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Castledermot.
