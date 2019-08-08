Handbag stolen from car parked outside cemetery in Castledermot

Visitors to graveyards urged not to leave valuables in cars

Kim O'Leary

Reporter:

Kim O'Leary

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

bigstock-A-thief-wearing-a-robbery-mask-32951315

Gardai are warning visitors to graveyards to ensure that they do not leave valuables in their vehicles, after a handbag was stolen from the boot of a car outside a cemetery in Castledermot last Friday.

It is understood that on Friday 2 August at around 10.24am a male with dark hair and an average build damaged a car door to gain entry to the vehicle which was parked outside Coltstown Cemetery. A handbag was stolen from the boot of the car.

The culprit is understood to have fled and a black Ford Fiesta vehicle was spotted acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Castledermot.