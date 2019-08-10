Council still considering proposed solar farm for Kilcullen area

Kildare Co Council has requested further information on a solar farm planned for over a restored landfill near Kilcullen.

The facility would have an export capacity of approximately 3MegaWatts comprising photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames.

The farm would be connected to an existing single-storey ESB Sub- Station/

Also planned is the installation of three transformers, ducting and underground electrical cabling.

The proposed site is at Brownstown and Carnalaway.