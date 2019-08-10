Council still considering proposed solar farm for Kilcullen area
Kildare Co Council has requested further information on a solar farm planned for over a restored landfill near Kilcullen.
The facility would have an export capacity of approximately 3MegaWatts comprising photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames.
The farm would be connected to an existing single-storey ESB Sub- Station/
Also planned is the installation of three transformers, ducting and underground electrical cabling.
The proposed site is at Brownstown and Carnalaway.
