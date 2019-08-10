Pfizer plant in Newbridge wants to build two 28-foot high towers

Kildare Co Council is studying further information on a planning application by US pharma giant Pfizer in Newbridge.

Pfizer wants to construct and install two cooling towers to the rear of the main facility off the Old Great Connell Road in Littleconnell.

Each cooling tower has a cooling capacity of 3.5 megawatts and the over-all height of the new structures will be 8.6 metres above ground level.

Last month, Pfizer was granted permission for a single-storey extension to its existing Boiler House.

And last year, the firm received approval for 1,400 square-metres of solar panels on ground mounted frames on a green area on its campus.