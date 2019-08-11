4 townhouses being planned for Robertstown
Planning permission has been applied for the construction of four new homes in Robertstown.
The units comprise of three-bed, two-storey townhouses with attic conversions.
The homes in the Robertstown East area will be in two blocks with eight parking spaces.
Planning permission was originally lodged in March and the Council's planners requested further information in May and again in July.
A final decision is due on August 19.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on