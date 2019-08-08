Junior Football Championship- As it stands

The Tom Cross Junior Football Championship will resume this evening with two games down for decision in Section A at Hawkfield and St.Conleths Park respectively with Grange taking on Caragh while Ballymore Eustace face Ardclough.

Its worth reminding people that there are 10 teams in this year’s competition with five in two groups and most have already played two games at this stage.

Championship favourites and 2017 winners Ballymore lead the way in the first group after winning their only game and they will expect to repeat the dose against Ardclough to put themselves in a decent position at the halfway mark.

Caragh achieved Division 4 League success last weekend and after also going 1 for 1 they too will be hoping to get the win when they face Grangenolvan.

Section B Includes Robertstown, Cappagh, Rheban, Rathcoffey and Ballykelly where things look a lot less clear.

There are two games over the weekend with Ballykelly sitting it out with the bye and after losing both their outings so far you can probably rule last year’s semi-finalists out anyway.

Rathcoffey are top after winning both their games and they could put a huge dent in the ambitions of last year’s County Finalists Rheban with a victory in what is likely to be a very close fought affair which could go either way.

Robertstown and Cappagh also collide in what is near must win territory for both.

Thu 08 Aug

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Section A

Venue: Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Caragh 19:30

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballymore Eustace V Ardclough 19.30

Fri 09 Aug

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Section B

Venue: Newbridge, Robertstown V Cappagh 19:30

Sat 10 Aug

Venue: Rathangan Rathcoffey V Rheban 14.00