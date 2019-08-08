HSE looking to hire taxis and mini-buses to transport non-emergency patients in Kildare area

The HSE is hiring non-ambulance transport services for carrying non-emergency patients to and from health facilities in the Co Kildare area.

The health provider issued a tender on the issue through the Government's e-Tenders process.

The HSE, based in Millennium Park, Naas said it is seeking to hire non-ambulance transport services including Taxis, Hackneys, Wheelchair accessible vehicles and Mini-buses.

The e-Tenders process allows public authorities to advertise procurement opportunities and is managed by the Office of Government Procurement (OGP).