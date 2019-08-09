Gardai appeal for public's help to locate missing Offaly woman (54)

Gardaí at Tullamore are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Pauline Walsh, 54 years, who has been missing from Tullamore, County Offaly since Monday 5 August 2019.

Pauline is described as being 5'7 inches of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners with pink writing and trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.