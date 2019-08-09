Horrific cruelty cases against dogs still evidenced - KWWSPCA

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) reported two horrific cases of animal cruelty last week.



"We have recently had two cases of severe cruelty to dogs who have been abandoned and who, without the help of very concerned members of the public, would probably not have survived" said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

"Ludo, (as featured above) is a lovely boxer cross, was found shut in a dog crate in a remote part of the county without food or water. His crate was covered with branches and leaves to deliberately conceal it.

"If two walkers hadn’t been passing, and if Ludo hadn’t made any noise, he would probably never have been found and would have starved - or more likely, died of thirst.

Ludo above, trapped in sealed dog crate, covered over in branches and foliage and abandoned, without water or food

"How could people do this to a lovely natured dog?" she fumed. Thankfully, Ludo has already been booked for a new home so this story has a happy ending.

The second cruelty case entailed Ink, a beautiful young Labrador cross who was found abandoned and very heavily pregnant.

"Within 4 days of coming into the care of the KWWSPCA, she gave birth to 11 (yes 11!) healthy puppies. But imagine her plight if she had not been found, especially as she had a very difficult time giving birth. Ink had to be helped along the way by her Foster carer, luckily a person who was well experienced in difficult births".

Ink, who was heavily pregnant, was found abandoned, and has since given birth to 11 puppies

Sadly, Sally noted that unfortunately, there is no way to trace the people who still inflict such cruelty on defenseless animals, and these people probably feel no remorse.

See the Kildare Post weekly for regular updates of dogs and cats to be adopted. You can click on the icon Epaper on the top right of Kildare Now banner heading and read the paper free online also.

The society will host an Open Day at its animal shelter in Athgarvan on Sunday, 18 August from 12noon to 4pm. Everyone is welcome; there is no entry charge and plenty of free parking.

"We would prefer people not to bring their own dogs, so as not to upset the rescue dogs we have at the Shelter. Teas and light refreshments will be available and there will be a barbecue selling hamburgers and hot dogs" said Sally.

"The KWWSPCA Charity Shop, Noah’s Ark, will have a stall and there will be a mini Pop-Up Shop for Designer and High End Fashions. There will also be a cake stall, a bottle stall, a book stall and a pet products stall. There will be face painting and other activities for children. Live music as well with Catherine Coates. Some of our rescue dogs will be there to meet you and also some of our rescue kittens will be on show in Colleen’s Kitty Cottage - so all welcome to come and support!

The KWWSPCA is currently fundraising in order to seek new premises for their rescue centre as the landlord has given notice of intention to sell, and the society has incurred ongoing planning issues.

Sunday, 18 August from 12-4pm, KWWSPCA Open Day at the shelter located on the Athgarvan to Twomilehouse road.

KWWSPCA HELPLINE - 087 127 9835 KWWSPCA Community Cat Care Group - 087 251 7381