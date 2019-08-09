Planning application for solar farm near Donadea declared invalid

A planning application for a solar energy facility near Donadea has been declared invalid by Kildare Co Council.

The applicants have the option of appealing the decision or modifying the application and re-submitting it.

Planning permission for a period of 10 years was sought to construct and complete a Solar PV Energy development with a total site area of 38.08 hectares.

The proposed development would include two electrical substation buildings, six electrical transformer and inverter station

modules and solar PV panels ground mounted on support structures.

Also in the designs were access gates and internal access tracks, security fencing, electrical cabling and ducting, CCTV cameras, drainage and a temporary construction compound.

The plans also included landscaping and habitat enhancement.

The facility was proposed for the Hortland and Knockanally areas in Donadea.