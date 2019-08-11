Save the Date! Lots of family fun at Naas Community Fete on Saturday

In it's 2nd year, the Naas Community Fete is taking place on Saturday, August 17 in aid of Barretstown with thanks to Naas Garda Station and Rotary Naas.

The day will see community groups and sporting organisations along with the state emergency services filling Naas for a day of family fun that includes, children entertainment, music, art, sport and food all with the hope of raising funds for Barretstown.

Any community groups in the county are more than welcome to participate.

Groups can forward their expressions of interest to gary.a.cogan@garda.ie

Organisers are also looking to find about 20 volunteers to help on the day to do some bucketshaking, handing out flyers/stickers, face painting etc.

Anyone interested in volunteering on the day can contact jane.leavy@barretstown.org.

The Naas Community Fete promises to be another fun-filled day out for families and communities across the county.