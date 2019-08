5k and 10k fun runs are taking place in the Curragh on Sunday, August 25.

The event is a fundraiser for the Kildare Senior Ladies Football Team.

The runs begin at the Curragh opposite St Brigid's Hospice.

The entry fee is €15 for Adults and €10 for Under 16s.

Register online or on the day.

The races are chip timed and there are medals for all participants.

See justrunsevents.ie