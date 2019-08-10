Upgrade to Naas Hospital must not be stalled any longer - TD

A new extension to Naas General Hospital is long overdue and work must begin as soon as possible, according to local TD, James Lawless.

The plans for the 2,703 square metre expansion include new facilities for Oncology and Endoscopy services.

Renewed planning permission has been granted to the HSE by Kildare Co Council for a major two-storey extension of Naas General Hospital.

The upgrade was approved by the local authority five years ago but work never began on the development.

The Council's planners have now agreed to extend the duration of that planning permission.

Mr Lawless told the Kildare Post: "The extension of planning is welcome however it also serves to highlight the HSE have stalled on this project since the original planning was granted in 2014.

"The Endoscopy Unit in particular is badly needed. I have visited the hospital to inspect existing facilities and I have raised this on the floor of the Dail with Minister Simon Harris.

"Whilst the planning is key and I welcome this decision, it is imperative that the HSE now press ahead with funding and concrete plans to develop this needed extension”

Under the plans, the total floor area of the overall new development will be 2,703 square metres.

The extension will compromise of a new Endoscopy / Day Services Department on Level 3.

Also planned are Physical Medicine and Oncology Departments on Level 2.

A Services/Plant area will be built on Level 1.

The development will also consist of 231m2 alterations to the existing building to expand the Oncology Department.

Special provisions have been in the plans for parts of the Hospital which are protected structures.