Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort Gears up for PREM Group Irish Masters

Preparations for the PGA EuroPro Tour event, The PREM Group Irish Masters are ramping up ahead of the tournament which takes place at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Co Wicklow from 28-30 August.

Set across three peninsulas, the stunning 18-hole championship golf course was designed by celebrated course architect Patrick J Merrigan. The renowned golf course should present plenty of challenges to competitors, with several holes flanked by the beautiful Blessington Lakes presenting many a player with a watery grave should they miscalculate their shot. Since PREM Group purchased Tulfarris over €6 million has been spent on the property by the international hospitality giant with over €1 million being spent on the golf course alone.

Further improvements include the addition of a brand new contemporary, cedar clad clubhouse which enjoys stunning vistas onto the course and lakes, the renovation of many of the Manor House bedrooms whilst the lobby, bar and restaurant have also been re-imagined.

An aeriel shot of the spectacular golf course and surroundings of Tulfarris House Hotel and Golf Course

This year is the second time for Tulfarris to host the prestigious PGA EuroPro Tour PREM Group Irish Masters which Jim Murphy, CEO of PREM Group says is an integral part of the group’s marketing strategy. “A two-hour highlights package hosted by Sky Sports Presenter and former USA PGA Tour Professional John E Morgan and golf Journalist Kit Alexander will be broadcast on Sky Sports. The show will air in 138 countries and will allow our brand and property to be beamed into an incredible 500 million homes. Viewers can expect to see some competitive play and stunning vistas of the Blessington Lakes allowing an excellent tourism promotional opportunity not just for Tulfarris but for the region and indeed Ireland.”

Among the competitors that will tackle the beautiful course will be former professional Irish footballer, Stephen Hunt who will play in the Pro Am on Tuesday, August 27th. He will be joining some of the touring professionals in what promises to be a competitive round, with Tulfarris professional and former European Tour winner Simon Thornton leading the charge.

The PREM Group Irish Masters forms part of the PGA EuroPro tour offering players direct access to the Challenge Tour through the final Order of Merit, with players competing for over £1.2m of prize money in 2019. 156 players are expected to play at Tulfarris with the top five golfers at the end of the season being awarded a place on the 2020 Challenge Tour. The Euro Pro tour concludes with the race to Desert Springs (October, Spain) where the top 60 golfers on the Euro Pro tour will compete.

The EuroPro Tour is played across 15 different venues with Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort being the only venue outside of the UK to host the event. Since its inception in 2002, notable Major winners such as Louis Oosthuizen and Carl Schwartzel have won the overall EuroPro Tour, as have former Ryder Cup representatives Ross Fisher and Nicolas Colsaerts.

PREM Group purchased Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort in 2016 and since then have already spent over €6m on the luxury 18th century Manor House and 90-bedroom hotel in a bid to return it to its former glory. The initial renovation programme saw 16 new bedrooms being added to the Wicklow property while the bridal suite, foyer, bar, drawing and library rooms of the Manor House have been tastefully transformed.

Further to this, Architects Moloney O‘Beirne were commissioned to design a stunning state of the art clubhouse for the property offering golfers a modern and bright facility to gear up in before playing the championship course. A major part of the investment has focused on the main entrance, grounds and golf course making it one of the best parkland golf courses in the country.

Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort is located just 40 minutes from Dublin and is set against the spectacular backdrop of the Blessington Lakes and Wicklow Mountains. The resort comprises of a luxury 4-star hotel, 18-hole championship golf course, clubhouse, conference centre, banqueting suites, a restaurant and bar. It is impossible not to be captivated by the natural beauty of the resort with its mature woodlands and huge expanses of water. The Blessington Lakes that surround the property not only offer stunning vistas but also challenging play for golfers. The Elk Bar is a picture-perfect place to meet with friends and soak up the relaxed atmosphere of the surrounding scenery all year round.

John O’ Grady, General Manager of Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, said, “We are delighted with the recent renovations at our luxury resort. The combination of a stunning property in a breathtaking location makes Tulfarris Hotel one of the best golf, wedding and event venues in Ireland.”

The renovations at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort are just one of many capital projects being carried out by PREM Group, who also operate more than 38 properties throughout Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK. See www.tulfarrishotel.com or call 045 867 600.