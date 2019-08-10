Could this motorist on the M7 be breaking the law?

Vehicles with bicycles on racks on the boot are a common sight on our roads during the summer.

However it is an offence under the Vehicle Registration and Taxation Regulations, 1992 if a number plate is not easily identifiable.

In the past, Kildare Gardai urged motorists to ensure that their vehicle's number plates are clearly legible and not obscured by dirt.

As well as the legal requirement, dirty or obscured plates can't be read by speed vans and cameras or the Garda's plate recognition technology in patrol cars.

Cameras a toll bridges will also have difficulty in photographing the plates.