Tesco Kildare donates 150 pairs of school shoes to local community

Tesco in Kildare Town has donated over 150 pairs of school shoes for the local community.

The footwear has been given to the Teach Dara Community and Family Centre to distribute to deserving families.

A Teach Dara spokesperson said:

“We aren't looking to charge at all for these but we really want to make sure families that need them get them.

“Maybe you or a friend have a number of kids to kit out for school and a spare pair for when Maria or Mary leaves them in PE or gets wet on the way home.



“We will have time slots for people to come along Monday 10-11am and Tuesday 10am-12pm and try on and pick what they need . Please message the page or text 087 9474783 for a slot.

“Please spread the word too we want to take the sting out of back to school.



Teach Dara also said it hopes to have school trousers and skirts donated to its Centre next week.