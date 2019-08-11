Dumb phone scammers call Garda station by mistake!

Scammers got more than they bargained for when they called a Garda station instead of what they thought was an unsuspecting member of the public on Friday.

A Garda officer picked up the phone when it rang at Thomastown Garda Station, in Kilkenny on Friday as he thought he was about to help a member of the public.

The suspicious call was received at the busy Garda station from a number originating from caller identity 000644246###.