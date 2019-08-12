17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 17 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood there are 13 patients in the emergency department and 4 patients on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today.

Meanwhile, there are 458 patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 334 are waiting in the emergency department, while 124 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: Cork University Hospital at 50, University Hospital Limerick at 47, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital at 34, Sligo University Hospital at 31, and St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.