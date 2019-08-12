Planning permission granted for new extension to Newtown National School in Enfield

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed the decision by Kildare Co. Council on August 1st, to grant planning permission for an Extension to Newtown National School, Enfield, Co. Kildare.

The permission, stated Mr. Stagg, involves the removal of 4 existing prefabricated classrooms and other structures at the school, and their replacement with 4 permanent Mainstream classrooms and 2 Special Education Tuition Rooms.

He said: "The prefabricated classrooms are over 20 years old and it will be great to see them replaced with a modern building."

Mr. Stagg stated that funding has been approved for the works under the Department of Education’s Additional Accommodation Scheme and the Board of Management of the School will now commence the process of securing tenders for the work.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg congratulated the Board of Management of the School on securing both funding and planning permission for the project which will 'see a major improvement in the educational facilities for pupils and staff at Newtown N.S.'