Showers to give way to cool conditions and mist in some parts of Co Kildare tonight

Tonight the showers will soon die out and it will be dry overnight with clear spells, although there is a risk that mist may form in some parts of Co Kildare.

Feeling cool with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, in light westerly breezes. Some mist may form overnight.

According to national forecaster Met Eireann, tomorrow, Tuesday will be mostly dry with some good sunshine. There will be a few isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light westerly breezes.

Outbreaks of rain will spread northeast across the country on Tuesday night and may be heavy at times. There will be moderate to fresh winds in the south, with lighter breezes elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees, mildest in the south.