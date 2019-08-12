Green light for 18 new homes in centre of Prosperous village

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of 18 houses in the centre of Prosperous.

The properties comprise of 5 three-storey, terraced houses fronting onto the Main Street.

There will also be 13 4-bedroom, two-storey houses on their own sites located behind the street facing the terrace.

The demolition of an existing bungalow in the area has also been permitted.

Developers will also be able to remodel and widen the existing driveway to the site to accommodate the new development. 4.

An existing mature tree on the Main Street will be removed to provide proper sight lines.