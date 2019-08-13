Developer wants to build over 100 new homes outside Kill village

A developer has lodged two separate planning applications for a total of 116 homes in the same are of Kill village.

Cavan Developments want to build some 66 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses are proposed for a 2.9 hectare site at Hartwell Road, Kill.

Access to the proposed development will be from the adjoining Kilheale Manor residential estate to the west of the proposed development site.

Car parking, open spaces and landscaping is included in the designs.

Cavan Developments also wants to construct 58 semi-detached and terraced houses on a site measuring circa. 2.78 hectares.

Access to the proposed development will also be from the adjoining Kilheale Manor residential estate to the west of the proposed development site.

The proposed development is similar to a previously permitted development granted over 10 years ago.