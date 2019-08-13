Principals congratulate Leaving Cert students - and call for senior cycle reform

Brought to you by Whitewater Shopping Centre

The Director of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), Clive Byrne, has offered his congratulations to Leaving Certificate students receiving their exam results today, while also highlighting the need for Leaving Certificate reform.

Commenting, Mr Byrne said: “On behalf of Irish principals, deputy principals and the NAPD, I would like to congratulate all those students receiving their Leaving Certificate results today. Today’s results represent the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication from our students, and their achievements should be celebrated, and the support of their families recognised.

“The increase in the number of students taking higher level subjects is very welcome and particularly so in the core subject of maths.

“For those students who have been fortunate enough to match or exceed their expectations, today will represent a happy and very affirming conclusion to their second level schooling and a positive launching pad in their pursuit of third level education or other career opportunities. For other students who may be feeling disappointed, I would encourage them to remain positive. Thankfully, there are more pathways than ever before into third level education and their chosen careers beyond that. Additionally, today’s employers are becoming increasingly open to sourcing talent from non-traditional disciplines and do so with a greater appreciation, than ever before, for the diverse experience and skillsets this can bring.

Senior Cycle Reform

“Finally, amidst the excitement and emotions of today’s exam results, it is important that we don’t lose sight of the pressing issue of Senior Cycle reform. On 30 July, we saw the publication of National Council for Curriculum and Assessment’s (NCCA) interim review of the senior cycle. While these findings may have helped re-invigorate a national dialogue on Leaving Certificate reform, we all have a responsibility as educators and policymakers to ensure this discourse is not in vein. This means working together to progress this dialogue into coherent and achievable action points capable of delivering upon the desired reforms. To this end, we in the NAPD look forward to working with the Minister on the development of a sustainable and modern senior cycle programme in the period ahead.”