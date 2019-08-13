Kildare Gardai issue traffic plan ahead of star-studded 'Hurling for Cancer' event in St Conleth's Park Newbridge this evening

Kildare District Gardai wish to advise the public on the Traffic Management Plan for Hurling for Cancer which set to take place at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge with throw-in from 6pm this evening.

It is understood that stiles open from 4.30pm with throw-in at 6pm and the game is expected to finish between 7.30pm and 8pm.

All Match traffic attending are advised to use the following routes.

• Any traffic travelling from the M1, N2, N3 and N4 can travel via the M50 to the N7 (Dublin / Limerick Road). Traffic will travel from the N7 and exit at Exit 10. At the top of the Exit 10 turn off, turn left going onto The Bundle of Sticks Roundabout, and taking the 3rd exit on this roundabout to Newbridge. Proceed to the designated FREE parking entering Newbridge at Newbridge College Sports Grounds, under direction of Gardai on Point Duty at the entrance. (This parking Opens at 4pm)

• Any traffic travelling from the South East (N9, N78, N80, and M9) are advised to travel via the Carlow or Athy routes through Kilcullen to Newbridge onto Ballymany roundabouts from there to designated parking.

• Any traffic travelling from the South / South West are advised to travel via the N8, N7, M7 turning off at Newbridge exit (Exit 12) from there follow designated parking.

• Any traffic travelling from travelling from South East are advised to travel via the N81 (Tullow / Blessington Rd) through Ballymore Eustace (R411) to Kilcullen onto Newbridge and to designated parking.

• Any match going traffic approaching Newbridge from the West and North of County Kildare, are advised to enter Newbridge along the (R445 Naas road) will be diverted into free parking spaces at Newbridge College Sports grounds.

Note – Newbridge College Sports ground is an 8-minute walk to St Conleths Park, under direction of Gardai on point duty.

Local Parking Arrangements for the Match:

The car park adjacent to St Conleths Park will be closed to parking. This car park will be used as containment area. Parking within the immediate area of St Conleths Park is limited in public areas.

However, parking is strictly prohibited on Liffey View, and Liffey Terrace Road Newbridge, (In use as a sterile Emergency Route). Parking on Footpaths along Athgarvan Road is also prohibited.

Parking on the footpath where such parking obstructs the free movement of pedestrians is prohibited and offenders will be prosecuted and towed away if necessary.

FREE Parking is available at the following locations;

• Newbridge College Sports Grounds (800 spaces) accessed from Naas Road entrance under direction from AGS. An Garda Siochana recommend these Grounds are used by all traffic coming off at the N7 at Exit 10, to help alleviate traffic congestion in the town. It is an eight minute walk to St Conleths Park and there is Security in Place for the duration of the match. (OPENS @ 4pm)

• Whitewater Shopping Centre Accessed from Industrial Road entrance (Across from Newbridge Silverware) under direction from AGS. (Free on Production of Match Program)

Tickets for the match can be bought from the gates at St Conleths Park or online at www.cancer.ie

An Garda Siochana recommend that all persons travelling to the match give themselves plenty of time to get to Newbridge.