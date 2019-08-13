Lucky Leaving Cert student is First Winner of Whitewater Giveaway

Lucky Leaving Cert student Rebecca Shaw, a pupil at Leinster Senior College, was the first winner today of the Whitewater Shopping Centre Mega Giveaway.

Rebecca collected her results this morning and then received a message from the Leinster Leader that she had won a bundle of Prizes.

Rebecca won a €100 Whitewater voucher; 1 x Subway Gold Ticket; 1 x BAGEL FACTORY voucher; 1 x Golden Discs goodie bag.

Check out the Leinster Leader and KildareNow Facebook Pages this evening to see how to enter. Prizes are given out every day until Friday.

Congrats and well done Rebecca!