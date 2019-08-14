Kildare food business temporarily closed by food safety inspectors

Restaurants in Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary were all temporarily closed by the The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in July.

The FSAI reported on August 13 that a total of eight Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

One Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Needs Asian Grocery (Butcher Shop), Unit 3 Closh Business Park, Staplestown Road, Carlow.

Seven Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations on the following restaurants:

A takeaway called Fresh Bite on Green Street, Callan, Kilkenny,

China Kitchen in the service sector at Unit 7, Captains Hill, Leixlip, Kildare;

Tang City Restaurant, Kickham Street, Nenagh, Tipperary;

Okra Green restaurant, 1 Island View, Howth;

Govindas Restaurant at 83 Abbey Street Middle, Dublin 1;

Tasty Bites (Takeaway), Main Street, Caherconlish, Limerick;

and Diamond Pizza (Restaurant/Café), 163 Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9.

While individual reasons were not given, the FSAI lists cockroach and fly infestations among the reasons for closure orders.

"Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in July include: temperature and cleaning records being filled out in advance with nonfactual details; evidence of a fly infestation in a kitchen; a lack of evidence of staff having being trained in food safety procedures; a bag of frozen breaded chicken was thawing at room temperature; evidence of a cockroach infestation; a bird observed flying out of a kitchen through the back door; no hot water in the wash hand basin in the food worker sanitary accommodation; cleaning throughout a butchery area on surfaces and equipment was poor" the FSAI said.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI criticised those businesses who are failing to keep accurate records, as well as failing to train staff adequately in food safety procedures.

“It is extremely disturbing that a food business would fill out their records in advance with completely nonfactual information. This behavior demonstrates a reckless attitude to food safety and a disregard for the health of their customers.

"During the month of July, food inspectors detected numerous serious breaches of food safety legislation. It is completely unacceptable that workers in some food businesses are unable to demonstrate adequate food hygiene knowledge and skills. Some food businesses are failing to provide high food safety standards in their premises and among their staff.

"These failures have the potential to cause a serious risk to consumer health, which has been identified in this month’s enforcements.

"Food businesses must act responsibly to prevent these serious breaches of food legislation.”