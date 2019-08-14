Gardaí foil attempted ATM robbery in operation and arrest two suspects

In the early hours of this morning Wednesday, uniformed and plain clothes Gardaí attached to Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Divisions supported by Garda National Units intervened in an attempted ATM robbery in Virginia, Co Cavan.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this investigation and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 - Criminal Justice Act 2007

RTE is reporting that the incident happened between 2am and 3am.

A digger is still at the scene in front of the Riverfront Hotel on Main Street in the town centre.

The N3 road between Main Street and Lisgrey is closed and diversions are in place.

There have more than a dozen ATM robberies on both sides of the border this year.

In April, two ATMs were stolen in Kells, Co Meath.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow this morning.